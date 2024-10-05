2 carpenter siblings shot dead in Balamban, Cebu

Two brothers, who were both carpenters, passed away after being shot by two motorcycle-riding assailants at 4:20 p.m. on October 4, 2024, in Sitio Abante, Barangay Hingatmonan, Balamban, Cebu.

The victims were identified as Pil Pepito, 38, married, a resident of Baramgay Tag-amakan, Asturias, Cebu, and his younger brother, Samson Pepito, 30, single, from Sitio Camancelis, Barangay Cabagdalan, Balamban.

The gunmen, who were riding a blue motorcycle and wearing black jackets, are still being pursued by the police.

The victims were already dead when responding policemen from Balamban Police Station, led by their chief, Lieutenant Colonel Julius Garcia, arrived at the crime scene.

They had gunshot wounds to their heads.

The Emergency Medical Services personnel tried to bring the victims to the Balamban Provincial Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival by attending physician Dr. Epiphany Dianne Labajo.

It was reported that the victims were working on building a new house when the two unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and shot them.

The perpetrators quickly fled toward Balamban proper.

The police are conducting an investigation to identify the gunmen and determine the motive behind the incident. (DVG)