2 Cebu bulk water projects traced to Discaya company

A COMPANY owned by controversial contractor Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya has been discovered to be the recipient of two bulk water projects in southwestern Cebu.

The discovery was made on Friday, September 5, 2025, following the order of Governor Pamela Baricuatro to suspend 154 infrastructure projects for a comprehensive audit on Wednesday, September 3.

Governor Baricuatro suspended the projects to allow for a full review of their compliance. The suspension affects 140 projects under the construction division and 14 under the waterworks division of the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO).

This action aligns with the national government's push for transparency in all flood control and infrastructure initiatives.

One of Discaya's firms, SRK Construction Inc. JV, in partnership with St. Gerard Construction Gen. Contractor & Dev't. Corp., was awarded a P109,443,544.90 contract.

The contract is for the construction of the Alegria Bulk Water Supply, a project intended to provide a critical water source for the town. The project is expected to be completed within 360 days.

Another project linked to the Discaya couple, the Malabuyoc Bulk Water Supply Project, is progressing and is reported to be 88.19 percent complete. The project has a contract amount of P70,996,329.51.

Both projects are part of 14 bulk water initiatives across Cebu province. The former administration of Gwendolyn Garcia launched these projects to ensure a stable water supply for residents. (CDF)