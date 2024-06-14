2 Cebu City cops to get recognition for arresting man who assaulted women

TWO police officers who apprehended a man for assaulting three pretty women last Sunday afternoon, June 9, 2024, will be given recognition by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog.

They are Patrolman Jurdine Franco and Patrolman Johncelle Francisco, who are assigned at the Abellana Police Station 2.

According to Dalogdog, it has been his practice to honor and congratulate his employees for their accomplishments in order to raise their morale and encourage them to perform their job well.

Dalogdog urged the Cebuanos to call the police hotline immediately if there is a crime happening in their area so that they can quickly respond and catch the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, more than a hundred policemen have been downloaded from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB 7) to the Cebu City Police Office to assist the City Mobile Force Company’s beat patrols across the city.

Even though Cebu City has a relatively police-to-population ratio, it will nonetheless help in pursuing the criminals.

"Ang atung regional director naningkamot gyud nga iyang i beef up ang security diri sa syudad sa Sugbo. Sa pagkakaron duna silay gi dagdag nga PNP personnel para dugang siguridad sa dakbayan," Dalogdog said.

(Our regional director is working hard to beef up security in Cebu City. Currently, more PNP personnel have been added to the force to keep the city safe).

At present, the CCPO has more than 1,300 police personnel. (AYB, TPT)