TWO fires razed 53 homes in Barangay Tisa and a bar in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, causing an estimated P19 million in damage.

The blaze that hit Sitio Mansanitas, Tisa, was reported to the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) at 12:19 p.m. Firefighters arrived minutes later.

Investigation revealed that the fire started at the home owned by Ursola Lastimoso Megio. Firefighters had difficulty reaching the homes in the crowded sitio, where flames spread quickly among closely spaced houses made mostly of light materials.

Aside from the destroyed houses, six other homes were damaged. The fire affected 86 families, or 321 people, according to the CCFO.

Two residents suffered injuries — Roseline Salvana, 54, who suffered a burn to her back; and Grace Dela Pena, 25, who hurt her right forearm.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 1:46 p.m. and put it out at 3:03 p.m. The fire station estimated the damage at P1.05 million.

Later that day, firefighters received a report at 10:14 p.m. that a bar on Gen. Maxilom Ave. was on fire. They brought the blaze under control at 11:37 p.m. and put it out at 11:52 p.m.

The fire destroyed the 1,200-square-meter bar, which was owned by Susan King. Everyone inside escaped, and no injuries or deaths were reported. Damage was estimated at P18 million. / JDG