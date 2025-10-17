2 Cebu grads among topnotchers in October 2025 Physician Licensure Exam

TWO graduates from the Cebu Institute of Medicine (CIM) secured top spots in the October 2025 Physician Licensure Examination.

Jorel Franco Antone Navotas Tangpuz ranked fourth with a rating of 89.42 percent, while Abigail Christine Dayata Sim placed eighth with 89.00 percent.

Kharam Baricaua Molbog from the University of Santo Tomas topped the exam with a 91.17 percent rating.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results on Thursday evening, October 16, 2025, showing that 4,570 out of 5,900 examinees passed the exam.

According to PRC, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila and the Cebu Institute of Medicine were named the top-performing schools, both posting at least an 80 percent passing rate.

Here is the complete list of the Top 10 passers: