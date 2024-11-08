2 Cebu grads top in November 2024 pharmacist licensure exam

TWO graduates from Cebu emerged among the top performers in the November 2024 Pharmacists Licensure Examination, according to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), which released the results on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Stan Matthew Samson Taylaran of the University of San Carlos secured second place with a score of 94.95 percent.

Meanwhile, Elana Elorabel Castro Arriesgado of Cebu Doctors' University placed 8th, achieving a rating of 94.25 percent.

PRC said that out of 3,778 examinees, 2,905 passed the exams.

The Pharmacy Board Exam took place from November 4 to 5 at testing centers in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

Here's the list of the top 10 passers.