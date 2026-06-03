2 Cebu graduates top May 2026 CPALE

TWO Cebu graduates secured spots in the Top 10 of the May 2026 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination (CPALE), according to results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday, June 3, 2026.

Blas Miguel Villacampa Escarro of the University of San Jose-Recoletos ranked fourth nationwide, earning a rating of 90.67 percent, while fellow Josenian Joan Alliah Mocoy Carilimdiliman placed 10th with a rating of 89.33 percent.

Topping the examination was James Al Alcayde Serondo of the University of the Philippines–Diliman, who posted a rating of 91.17 percent.

Miko Andre Reyes Villenas of Southern Luzon State University–Lucban (SLSU) placed second with 91.00 percent, followed by Jonathan Eurich Lo Go of De La Salle University–Manila in third place with 90.83 percent.

Escarro secured fourth place, while Ace Benhur Macalipay Ligo of Mindanao State University–General Santos City landed in fifth place with a rating of 90.17 percent.

Three examinees shared sixth place, each posting a rating of 90.00 percent: Angle Jean Geonzon Bagacay of Mindanao State University–General Santos City; Marl Angelo Mirador Caracas of President Ramon Magsaysay State University–Iba; and Heart Cordero Pecson of FEU Diliman (for FEU-Fern College–Quezon City).

Carl Ace Albios Dela Cerna of Mindanao State University–Iligan Institute of Technology placed seventh with a rating of 89.83 percent.

Tied for eighth place were Steven Brielle Salpid David of Xavier University and Ernest John Alburque Manalo of FEU Diliman (for FEU-Fern College–Quezon City), both with ratings of 89.67 percent.

Three examinees shared ninth place, each with a rating of 89.50 percent: Andrea Santos Meneses of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines–Main Sta. Mesa; Roverson Dayunot Mortega of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines–Lopez; and Jamela Mehetabel Colarina San Juan of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines–Sto. Tomas.

Completing the Top 10 were Ivy Ramos Aldave of De La Salle University–Manila and Joan Alliah Mocoy Carilimdiliman of the University of San Jose-Recoletos, both of whom earned a rating of 89.33 percent.

The strong performance of Escarro and Carilimdiliman highlighted Cebu’s solid showing in this year’s CPA licensure examination.

The PRC said that 3,004 out of 9,745 examinees passed the May 2026 CPALE, resulting in a national passing rate of 30.83 percent. (KST)