2 Cebu police stations recognized for their achievements

THE Cebu City Council has recognized the Inayawan Police Station 7 for achieving the highest Unit Performance Rating in all of Central Visayas for the month of August of the previous year.

This is in line with the numerous accomplishments they have made possible by Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations or SACLEO.

Police Major Jiceree Saquilabon Basitao is the only female police chief in Cebu City and she is in charge of the Inayawan police station.

Nevertheless, her gender does not prevent her from upholding law and order in their jurisdiction.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) thanked the Cebu City Council for recognizing their work.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, that apart from station 7, other police stations in the city are also included in the top 10.

“We appreciate the council recognizing the efforts of all the men and women, especially those of Police Station 7. However, aside from Station 7, all of our stations, as far as I can recall, are in the Top 10 for October; it's just that Station 7 is truly the top station. Once again, for the entire men and women of the Cebu City Police Office on behalf of our City Director, keep up the good work and thank you for your efforts,” Rafter said in mixed Cebuano and English.

Meanwhile, the Argao Municipal Council also honored its police department for their accomplishments in combating crimes.

The council approved the resolution filed by Councilor Eliezer Canada to commend the Argao police station under the leadership of its female chief, Police Major Ivy Bartolome, for her aggressive pursuit of criminals in the town.

According to data they provided, the Argao police station successfully conducted 29 operations between June 14, 2023, and December 20, 2023.

These operations led to the arrest of 39 drug suspects and the seizure of 281.94 grams of suspected shabu, with a standard drug price of P1,917,192.

According to Major Bartolome, the award would raise their morale and would inspire them to work even harder.

"Still we will continue to give the best quality service sa Argaoanons, and continue din yung good and quick anti-criminality strategy namin through the help and support of the community and lahat ng ginagawa namin is anchored sa program ng ating Regional Director Police Brigadier General Aberin, which is the back to basic and service with a smile and also sa program ng aming Provincial Director Police Colonel Zorilla, which is to do our duty in a proactive, responsive and zealous way," Bartolome said.

The female officer expressed gratitude to the Argaoanons for their cooperation in the battle against criminals. (AYB, TPT)