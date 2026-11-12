2 Cebu towns monitored for ASF

TWO municipalities in southern Cebu are under surveillance for suspected African swine fever (ASF), as provincial veterinary authorities await laboratory results from the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Provincial Veterinarian Mary Rose Vincoy said the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) had conducted disease investigations but could not confirm the suspected cases pending official laboratory results.

Vincoy disclosed this during the Provincial Board’s (PB) budget deliberations on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in response to an inquiry from PB Member Celestino Martinez III.

She declined to name the municipalities pending confirmation from the DA.

Vincoy said Ginatilan recorded a confirmed ASF case on Sept. 20, which the Province contained in less than 14 days. Surveillance in the municipality continues.

On Oct. 30, Santander implemented border controls and mandatory pre-slaughter hog inspections following a suspected ASF case in a neighboring town, as reported by SunStar Cebu on Nov. 1.

Meanwhile, 24 local government units have been recognized by the Bureau of Animal Industry under its Recognition of Active Surveillance for ASF program, while applications from five others are being processed.

The recognition allows backyard hog raisers in qualified areas to ship hogs outside Cebu without separately submitting ASF test results, subject to other regulations.

Hog raisers seek assistance

Vincoy said local hog raisers were seeking government intervention amid declining farmgate prices, rising feed and fuel costs, competition from imported pork and the continuing ASF threat.

These concerns were raised during a recent meeting with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and several mayors.

The Province is discussing possible arrangements with feed millers to reduce production costs, while hog raisers have requested feed subsidies.

Vincoy said the PVO had drafted an executive order recommending farmgate prices, which is under review by the governor’s office.

Data from 51 towns showed farmgate prices ranging from P105 to P120 per kilogram, while pork prices in wet markets exceeded P300 per kilogram.

The proposed order also calls for activating the Local Price Coordinating Council to monitor meat prices, particularly during the Christmas season.

For longer-term intervention, the Province is preparing a position paper for the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, while board members are considering an ordinance to support the hog industry.

The DA earlier backed an industry proposal for a P210-per-kilogram floor price for live hogs, although Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the government currently lacks legal authority to impose a mandatory floor price.

Hog entry restrictions

Vincoy clarified that Cebu’s restrictions on live hog entry remain in effect, although Executive Order 55 provides an exemption for animals intended for lechon production.

The exemption requires point-to-point transport, certification from the veterinary office at the animals’ origin, a negative polymerase chain reaction test and slaughter at a double-A accredited facility inspected by the National Meat Inspection Service. / CDF