2 Cebuanos graduate from Polkadot Blockchain Academy in HK

AFTER a grueling month of intensive training and immersion in blockchain technology, two Cebuanos graduated from the Polkadot Blockchain Academy in Hong Kong on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

Xode’s Harold Glenn Minerva and XGame’s Noah Oliver Rigonan joined 48 developers and 52 founders from all over the world in this pioneering course that teaches engineers how to build blockchains. The training covers economics, governance, game theory, cryptography, peer-based and distributed network systems, systems and API design and much more.

After learning theoretical modules, students go hands-on and build blockchains and parachains.

“Noah’s sleepless nights paid off,” said Minerva.

“We are just so excited to have made the grade. Daghan baya gihagbong (not a few were let go),” added Rigonan.

These two Cebuanos not only successfully finished the program, but they also got to meet Polkadot founder Gavin Wood, who at the tail end of the one-month intensive Polkadot training, introduced and lectured on Polkadot 2.0.

Polkadot 2.0 was first announced in Wave-4 of Polkadot Blockchain Academy in Hong Kong.

“Wa pa gani ta ka-master sa Polkadot, na-a na man diay Polkadot 2.0, (We haven’t even mastered Polkadot yet. And now we already have Polkadot 2.0),” Rigonan said.

Forging ahead

XGame is a Web3 Gaming Platform that hosts various games integrated with NFT and blockchain technology. XGame is different from other games in that XGame serves as a portal from game fantasy to reality. You enjoy playing challenging and immersive games. You may as well earn from it.

“At Xgame, you play, earn and monetize,” said Rigonan. “And this is possible because XGame runs on the Xode Parachain, a parallel blockchain to Polkadot Relay Chain.”

XGame Web3 gaming is just one of the many use cases of blockchain technology. If we want a slice of this market estimated to be US$39.7 billion in 2025, then we need to study, learn and adopt blockchain technology, said Rigonan.

Blockchain technology can be used in transportation and logistics, banking and financial services, food and agriculture, energy and utilities, government, healthcare and insurance, marketing, information technology and telecom sectors.

“We can’t wait to go home and share what we learned from Polkadot Blockchain Academy,” said Minerva. / Caesar Ditan