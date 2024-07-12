2 Central Visayas chessers win gold

By Florie Therese L. Pasayloon

EDELYN Vosotros and Kristina Concepcion Belano garnered two gold medals for Region 7 (Central Visayas) in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa secondary girls' blitz chess tournament at the University of the Philippines-Cebu Thursday morning, July 11, 2024.

Vosotros beat all her seven opponents to win the gold medal in the individual contest.

She then partnered with Belano for the team competition and the Central Visayas duo outplayed their rivals from Region 5 (Bicol) for the crown.

Vosotros said she used the London System opening to defeat her opponent, while Belano opened with the Catalan to win her match.

According to Vosotros, she practiced every day, solved puzzles, and joined several tournaments in preparation for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 chess tournament.

Belano, on the other hand, issued an advice to aspiring young chess players. "Just keep on training and never give up," she said.

As of this posting, Vosotros and Belano are still competing for the secondary girls' standard chess title on Friday at the same venue. (Florie Therese L. Pasayloon, Junior journo)