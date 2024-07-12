2 chessers win gold; CV dancesport champs

EDELYN Vosotros and Kristina Concepcion Belano garnered two gold medals for Central Visayas (Region 7) in the Palarong Pambansa secondary girls’ blitz chess tournament at the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu on Thursday morning, July 11, 2024.

Vosotros beat all seven of her opponents to win the gold medal in the individual contest.

She then partnered with Belano for the team competition and the Central Visayas duo outplayed their rivals from Region 5 (Bicol) for the crown.

Vosotros said she used the London System opening to defeat her opponent, while Belano opened with the Catalan to win her match.

According to Vosotros, she practiced every day, solved puzzles, and joined several tournaments in preparation for the Palarong Pambansa chess tournament.

Belano, on the other hand, issued advice to aspiring young chess players. “Just keep on training and never give up,” she said.

As of this writing, Vosotros and Belano were still competing for the secondary girls’ standard chess title at the same venue, UPCebu, on Friday, July 12.

Dancesport team wins

Central Visayas was declared the first overall dancesport champion in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 on Thursday, July 11, at the Gaisano Mall of Cebu.

The dancers of Central Visayas hauled nine gold medals, seven silver medals, and two bronze medals.

Most notable were the six gold medals won by the duo of University of Cebu’s Mitchloni Dinauanao and Francis Sombal, who won in the Junior Latin Single Dance Paso Doble competition, Junior Latin Grade A - 5 Dance, Junior Latin Single Dance Chachacha, Junior Latin Single Dance Samba, Junior Latin Single Dance Rumba, and Junior Latin Single Dance Jive.

Danieca Ansay and Nash Placencia also grabbed two gold medals in the Juvenile Latin Single Dance Jive and Juvenile Latin Single Dance Rumba.

Shadelle Hernandez and Rhyss Fajardo won the Junior Standard Single Dance Quickstep championship.