2 COA disallowances stall bonus

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has held off on approving the proposed P110 million to P120 million 2026 anniversary bonus for Capitol employees amid two Commission on Audit (COA) disallowances involving similar Praise bonuses in 2024 and 2025.

Ex-officio PB Member Celestino Martinez III said in a statement posted by Beyond Legislation, the PB’s Facebook page, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, that members did not want to approve the bonus for a third time while the previous disallowances remain

unresolved. Praise refers to the Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence, which was established by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to encourage efficiency and good behavior among government officials and employees.

“Why do it the third time?” Martinez said.

The Province has filed a motion for reconsideration before COA over the previous disallowances, and the PB decided to wait for the audit agency’s action before considering the proposed 2026 appropriation.

In a separate post on Thursday, Oct. 8, Martinez shared a copy of COA’s notice of disallowance dated June 4, 2026.

Martinez said the Province had already released the same anniversary bonus in 2024 and 2025, both of which were later disallowed by COA.

“So, let’s just say you were disallowed three times, and you were already told nga dili pwede. Why do it the third time?” Martinez said.

Why the bonus was disallowed

COA’s 2024 Annual Audit Report found that the Province’s P38.28-million Praise bonus paid to provincial officials and regular and casual employees lacked supporting documents.

The audit team said the deficiencies prevented it from verifying the Province’s compliance with CSC’s Resolution 010112 issued on Jan. 10, 2001.

State auditors found that the approved payrolls were the only supporting documents available for the payment. There was no Praise Committee resolution substantiating the grant and no documentation showing that the monetary awards were based on savings generated from employees’ suggestions, inventions or superior accomplishments.

Under the CSC resolution cited by COA, monetary Praise awards may be granted when such suggestions, inventions or superior accomplishments result in savings. The award, however, must not exceed 20 percent of the savings generated.

COA recommended that the Praise Committee submit a resolution justifying the grant, while the provincial human resource officer was directed to provide a detailed report on the accomplishments of each recipient that warranted the award.

The provincial budget officer, officer in charge of the accounting office and treasurer were also directed to submit a computation of the savings generated from employees’ contributions to determine whether the monetary awards complied with the prescribed funding limitations.

The audit team said the transaction remained unsupported by complete documentation after reevaluation.

Why the 2025 bonus proceeded

Martinez said the timing of the COA findings contributed to the Provincial Government’s decision to proceed with the 2025 bonus despite the issue involving the 2024 payment.

He said the 2024 disallowance reached the Province only after the 2025 bonus had already been passed and approved.

“Napasar na, na-approve na. Sa 2025, nag-file na ta’g reconsideration katong na-release sa 2024,” Martinez said.

(It has already been passed and approved. In 2025, we filed a motion for reconsideration regarding the one released in 2024.)

He said the Province had already filed its motion for reconsideration over the 2024 payment when the 2025

bonus proceeded. The 2025 disallowance, meanwhile, reached the PB only days before the committee was scheduled to review the proposed 2026 appropriation.

“Just days before na-submit sa committee pag-review namo, naabot ang disallowances sa 2025,” he said.

(Just days before the committee submitted it for review, the 2025 disallowance arrived.)

This prompted PB members to question why another Praise bonus should be approved for 2026 while the previous two payments remained under dispute.

“So karon nga i-submit na sad sa 2026, ‘Uy, inana man diay disallowances atong 2024, nganong mu-pasar pa man ta’g 2026?’” he said.

(So now that we are about to submit the 2026 [bonus], it’s like, ‘Oh, so there was a disallowance for 2024? Why are we still going to approve the 2026 [bonus]?)

Waiting for COA

Martinez said the PB would rather wait for COA to act on the Province’s motion for reconsideration before taking up the 2026 Praise bonus.

“File necessary motion, wait, and for now, hold. You hold that,” he said.

He said Gov. Pamela Baricuatro had already presented the Province’s position before COA, but the audit agency was still reviewing the matter.

The proposed 2026 anniversary bonus allocation was estimated at more than P100 million, with Martinez placing the amount at around P110 million to P120 million.

Martinez clarified that the issue specifically concerns the Praise-based anniversary bonus and does not automatically apply to other employee benefits, such as the Collective Negotiation Agreement incentive and Service Recognition Incentive.

He said the PB has to comply with auditing rules because public funds are subject to accountability.

“At the end of the day, we are not in the private sector, we belong to the public sector and every single thing we do is accountable,” Martinez said. / CDF