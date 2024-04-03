2 Consolacion barangay officials caught ‘having a meeting’ inside motel room

A MEETING between a barangay councilor and 22-year-old SK chairperson inside a motel around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, was interrupted upon the arrival of the former’s wife and the police.

Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, information officer of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the councilor's 32-year-old wife and the police caught the two inside the motel room.

"Gitoktok nila uban sa asawa ug police! Dugay nangabli sa purtahan apan sa dihang naable na kini, nakompirmar ang duha nga nag-uban," Torres said.

(The door took a little longer to open after the cops banged on it, but once it did, the two were found inside the room.)

The identities of the two barangay officials from Consolacion town are withheld to protect their privacy.

They were invited for police questioning but were later released since they were not caught having sex.

“They were not caught having sex, which is one of the prerequisites for bringing a case. It will be difficult to establish their guilt, even if there are only the two of them in the room,” Torres said in Cebuano.

The councilor revealed that the two of them just had a meeting.

Both of them also did not admit having a relationship.

According to Torres, since the couple had not engaged in sexual activity, the wife could only file a case for violating Republic Act 9262, also known as the "Violation Against Women and their Children Act."

"Aw sa mata sa Ginoo ug mata sa tawo, makapangutana ta nga mag-unsa man silang duha meeting ra kaha," according to Torres.

(From both a divine and human perspective, we could wonder what they are doing -- are they actually holding a meeting?)

The councilor’s wife had been doubting for a long time that her husband and the SK official were dating since the previous barangay election.

As a result, she trailed her spouse and notified the Gun-ob police when she saw him entering the motel with the SK official.

According to Torres, following their interrogation, the two officials were freed, and the barangay councilor returned home together with his wife. (GPL, TPT)