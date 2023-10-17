2 construction workers electrocuted in Borbon town

TWO construction workers sustained third degree burns after being electrocuted in Sitio Galaban, Barangay Poblacion, in the northern Cebu town of Borbon, around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The victims were identified as Enucincio Cañete, 33, and Christian Presillas, 20, both residents of Barangay Muabog, Tabogon town.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Jim Susvilla of Borbon Police Station told SunStar Cebu that the victims were reportedly installing rain gutter in the roof when they accidentally came in contact with a high-tension wire, sending them down to the ground as a result of the impact.

They were rushed to the Sogod District Hospital, but were referred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City for further treatment.