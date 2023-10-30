2 cops hurt after motorcycle crashed on Transcentral Highway

TWO policemen were hurt after the motorcycle they were riding in crashed along the Transcentral Highway in Barangay Gaas, Balamban town, midwest Cebu at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The victims were identified as Police Chief Master Sergeant Norman Años, 40, the driver of the motorcycle, and his backrider Staff Sergeant Moreto Sagario Jr., 39, both assigned at the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office.

Años hails from Barangay Babag, Cebu City, whereas Sagario lives in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Staff Sergeant Alfredo de Gracia of Balamban Police Station told SunStar Cebu that Años lost balance of the motorcycle after hitting a reflectorized light in the middle of the road causing them to fall.

The victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment. (DVG, TPT)