2-day Piston strike won’t paralyze transportation, says official

"They have the right to do what they want with their right to express, and they can do it since it is their job," he said.

Elnar said they have not yet been notified about the planned strike by Piston.

But he said that commuters will not be affected by it.

If transportation will be paralyzed, they will ask bus liners, transport cooperatives, and corporations to operate on the abandoned routes.

Elnar also noted that the transport strike that was conducted by Piston members in November did not paralyze the public transportation in Metro Cebu, thus he said it will still be the same in the planned transportation strike.

He said that since some traditional jeepneys are already part of consolidated entities, only a few will join the transportation strike.

Elnar said traditional jeepney operators, particularly those who are already consolidated, are hesitant to join since they might be blacklisted by their cooperatives and corporations. (KJF)