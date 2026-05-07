2 dead, 1 hurt in van-motorcycle collision in San Fernando

TWO people were killed while another was injured after a van collided with a motorcycle along the National Road in Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando town, Cebu at 3:35 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The fatalities were identified as alias Bonbon, 16, and alias Niño, 18, both residents of Barangay South Poblacion in San Fernando.

The two were riding the motorcycle at the time of the accident.

Police investigation conducted by the San Fernando Municipal Police Station under the command of Police Major Timothy Jim Romanillos revealed that the van and the motorcycle were traveling in opposite directions along the national highway.

The van, driven by Ian Pajena, 43, of Pool Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City, was reportedly heading north, while the motorcycle was bound south.

Investigators said the van attempted to overtake another vehicle in Barangay Pitalo and swerved into the opposite lane, hitting the approaching motorcycle.

The impact of the collision threw both motorcycle riders onto the concrete pavement. Despite wearing crash helmets, Bonbon and Niño sustained severe head and body injuries and were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. (AYB)