2 dead, 1 injured in road accident in Lapu-Lapu City

TWO people died and one person was injured when the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a concrete fence.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, in Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.

The fatalities were identified as the motorcycle's driver, Raile Pangatungan, 20, and his 22-year-old passenger Judy Abella.

They both came from Sitio Datag, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, and were single.

Sarahfe Carvajal, an 18-year-old single from Barangay Marigondon, was the third victim.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office traffic investigator Police Staff Sergeant Rodolfo Sudaria Jr. told SunStar Cebu that the victims were traveling along Marbeach road in Barangay Marigondon when they suddenly ran in a zigzag pattern and crashed into a concrete fence.

The three victims were taken to the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, where Pangatungan and Abella were declared dead on arrival.

Carvajal, on the other hand, is now undergoing treatment at the said hospital. (With TPT)