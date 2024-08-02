2 dead, 1 injured in separate shooting incidents in Cebu City

TWO persons died and one was injured in separate shooting incidents that took place in Cebu City on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Ramie Jimm Villaruz alias Longlong, 37, of Sitio Back Blessed Sacrament in Barangay Tejero, was identified as the deceased in the first gunshot, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. in Sitio Daclan of the said barangay.

Investigation conducted at the Waterfront Police Station, led by Police Major John Lynbert Yango, found that the victim and the suspect—who was only identified as John Paul—had an argument.

After several minutes, gunshots were heard and the victim fell, while the suspect escaped.

The members of the Scene of the Crime Operations (SOCO) recovered four .45 pistol spent shells at the scene including the victim's cell phone placed in his pocket.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, the motive behind the crime was love triangle, since the suspect was said to be in a relationship with the victim's live-in partner.

Rafter disclosed that the victim was previously arrested for illegal gambling and he was allegedly involved in illegal drug activity, while the suspect was also apprehended for illegal drugs and was released from prison just last year.

John Paul was also previously charged by the Waterfront police two months ago for indiscriminate firing of a gun that accidentally hit his girlfriend.

The second shooting took place after four in the morning in Sitio Naba, Barangay Mambaling, where the victim, Victor Agillon, 67, passed away.

The victim's brother claimed that two unidentified men called his name and banged on the door of his house with the intention of buying illegal substances.

The two left after the victim informed them that he already stopped being a drug runner, but the perpetrators came back after a short while and shot the victim in the head and body inside his home.

The brother acknowledged that Agillon did not sell narcotics, but only bought illegal drugs when someone asked him to do so.

He said they already told the victim to stop involving in illegal activity since there were a lot of roving policemen in their area.

The Mambaling police are still conducting an investigation to identify the culprits.

At 11:58 a.m., another gunfire occurred in Sitio All Season 2, Barangay Cogon Pardo.

Mark Anthony del Socorro Caballero, 22, a resident of the area, was recognized as the victim.

Caballero’s neighbors said that two guys went to his residence, looking for his brother Rolando, but one of the offenders brandished a gun and threatened to shoot him.

This prompted the victim to grab the gun, but the other culprit hit him in the head with the gun's butt.

After releasing the gun and taking off, the victim was shot by one of the suspects.

The victim was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center, while the suspects, identified only by their aliases as John and Liam, fled. (AYB, TPT)