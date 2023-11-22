2 dead, 14 hurt in Naga road accident

TWO persons died, while 14 others were injured in an accident involving a passenger bus, a motorcycle and a cargo truck transporting live chickens.

The road collision took place at around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, along the national highway in Barangay Uling, Naga City, in southern Cebu.

A truck helper known only as Junior was among those who perished.

He was stuck in the front seat, which was completely wrecked, and his body was burned when the butane gas they were carrying exploded due to the impact.

The second fatality was identified as Waynares Dien Parame, 23, a motorcycle driver from Naga City.

According to Lieutenant Colonel William Humoc, the chief of Naga City Police Station, the truck driven by Adonis Espera, of Compostela town, northern Cebu, was traveling downhill when it lost its brakes, crashing into a motorcycle driven by Parame and then striking the rear part of the passenger bus.

The truck, reportedly owned by JDK Trucking Cargo, was traveling from Toledo City to a slaughterhouse in Naga City when the incident occurred.

Espera and another truck boy, John Carlo Flores, were taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The rest of the injured were bus passengers and another motorcyclist from Tabuelan town, Joseph Emmanuel Bacalla, 47.