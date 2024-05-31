2 dead, 2 hurt in separate shooting incidents in Cebu City

TWO persons died and two injured in three separate shooting incidents in Cebu City on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The first incident occurred at 1 p.m. where a 26-year-old man was shot and killed inside his house in Sitio Sugarlandia, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City.

The victim was identified by the Talamban police as a certain Jeterville.

According to the victim's father, two men suddenly entered their house, pointed a gun at them and then shot his son.

The suspects sped off in an unknown direction.

Another shooting occurred on Sikatuna Street in Barangay Zapatera later at 6 p.m.

The victims were identified as alias David, 25, and alias Gorio, 46, a habal-habal driver, both from Barangay Lorega San Miguel.

Following an inquiry by the Parian Police Station, it was discovered that Gorio accompanied David to Sikatuna Street to meet Japjap, their neighbor in Lorega.

David called Japjap when they got to the location that they agreed upon.

After a short while, Japjap showed up, got off the motorcycle, shot David in the stomach, and also struck Gorio.

Gorio quickly rushed to Kamagayan barangay hall on a motorcycle to ask help from barangay tanods.

After being brought to the hospital, the victims are reportedly doing well.

The third shooting incident occurred around 10 p.m. in Kawit Street, Barangay Ermita, where 39-year-old victim identified as alias Ronel, of Sitio Purok Bayabas, Barangay Laray, Talisay City, died.

In an investigation conducted at the Carbon Police Station, it was discovered that the victim was riding his bicycle when three men suddenly appeared.

One of them, who was carrying a gun, shot the victim twice in the head, killing him.

The Cebu City police are now conducting a manhunt operation against the perpetrators. (AYB, TPT)