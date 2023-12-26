2 dead, 3 hurt in Christmas road accidents in Cebu

TWO people died and three people were hurt in separate traffic accidents in Cebu on Christmas Day.

The first accident occurred at the Cebu South Coastal Road in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, southern Cebu, around 5 a.m. on Monday, December 25, 2023, which resulted in the death of 43-year-old Lyndon Lapuz, a construction worker from Barangay Tina-an, Naga City, Cebu.

Based on the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority's (CT-TODA) preliminary inquiry, SunStar Cebu discovered that the victim was going home from Danao City when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

The second accident happened around 7 a.m. on December 25, at the first Mandaue-Mactan bridge on the Lapu-Lapu City side.

Initial investigation conducted by the traffic division of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, which is under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Eduard Sanchez, revealed that a certain John Mark Argabio, of legal age, single, from Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, was driving a Toyota Vios when he allegedly encroached on the opposite lane and collided with the motorcycle driven by Joselito Patalinghug, who was going to Mandaue City.

Patalinghug was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

His backrider, Jay Anun-saon, survived.

Among those injured in the collision was taxi driver Jose Embalsado, from Duterte Street, Banawa, Cebu City.

The third collision happened at midnight on December 25 between a motorbike and a tricycle, along the national highway in Bag-ong Dan, Barangay Yati, Liloan town, northern Cebu.

Romil Labiaga, 25, of Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City, was the motorcycle's driver.

He was taken to the hospital for emergency care after suffering severe injuries.

The Liloan Police Station’s traffic division led by Major Eric Gingoyon revealed that the victim was traveling north when the tricycle suddenly came out of the corner of Bag-ong Dan, causing the two vehicles to collide. (With TPT)