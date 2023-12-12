2 dead, another hurt after irate suitor stabbed them

An 18-year-old girl and her father perished, while the daughter's female friend was injured when the former's alleged suitor repeatedly stabbed them.

The event happened at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, in Sitio Suba, Barangay Talavera, Toledo City, midwest Cebu.

The deceased were identified as 48-year-old tricycle driver Zorovavel Edoloverio and his daughter Zymphaniah, also known as Honey.

They passed away from several stab wounds in their bodies.

Honey’s friend Gerly Navarro, 18, survived the attack and was brought to the hospital.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Kevin Purisima Avelis, the victims' neighbor.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Manolo Salvatierra, the chief of Toledo City Police Station, the suspect may have become angry after being sued for trespassing by the family for forcing his way into their home to court Honey.

But when Avelis stormed into Edoloverios' home once more at dawn on Tuesday, he saw Honey and Gerly sharing a bed in her bedroom.

He then attacked Honey and Gerly, but the latter cried out for assistance, prompting Zorovavel, who was carrying a handgun, to come over.

However, the suspect moved quickly to stab him first, preventing him from pulling the trigger. (DVG, TPT)