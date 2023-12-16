TWO persons died, while four others sustained injuries after the motorcycle they were riding crashed in the mountain barangay of Garing, Consolacion town, northern Cebu around 7 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The fatalities were identified as Almaveth Marquez, 18, the motorcycle driver from Barangay Yati, Liloan town and Jasmin Alarde, 16, from Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion.

Those injured were Lovely Mae Comiso, 18, and three others known only by their names – Janel, 16, Arquieles, 16, and Loel, 16.

According to Staff Sergeant Roel Aquino, case investigator from Consolacion Police Station, the victims rode a motorcycle to Garing after attending their Christmas party at Polpogan National High School.

On their way back, the motorcycle reportedly lost its brake while descending, crashing on a tree. (DVG, TPT)2 dead following motorcycle crash in Consolacion town

