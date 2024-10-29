2 dead in motorcycle accidents in Cebu

TWO individuals died in separate motorcycle accidents in Cebu on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

The first accident claimed the life of motorcycle driver Ruel Perpetua Rosal, 43, from Sitio Fatima, Barangay Cansaga, Consolacion. This incident occurred shortly after midnight along the national highway in Barangay Cogon West, Carmen. Ruel’s wife, Margie, 44, survived the crash.

Investigations conducted by the Carmen Municipal Police Station revealed that Ruel allegedly passed out, lost control of the motorcycle, and fell into a drainage on the other side of the road. Both victims were transported to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City, where Ruel was pronounced dead due to severe head injuries.

Later, in Barangay Luz, Cebu City, a 25-year-old female rider died after colliding with a post around 3 a.m. The victim, identified only as Vannesa, was a mall lounge attendant living in Sto. Niño Village, Sitio Jasmin, Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

Reports indicate that the woman accidentally struck an electric post on the flyover while heading toward Banilad. She succumbed to severe injuries sustained from the impact. (DVG)