Motorcycle crashes claim 3 lives in Cebu, Mandaue

THREE men died in two separate road accidents in Cebu and Mandaue cities on Aug. 19 and 20, 2025.

In Mandaue City, a 26-year-old motorcyclist died instantly after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and was run over by a truck at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19.

The victim was identified as Junel Suelo, a resident of P-4 Doña Rufina Bagakay, Ozamis City, Misamis Occidental.

Police said the crash happened near a gas station on UN Ave. in Barangay Alang-alang. Initial investigation showed that the truck, driven by Marco, 37, of Seminsi A Compound in Tipolo, was traveling toward Pacific Mall in the outer lane, while Suelo was in the gutter lane.

Suelo allegedly lost his balance, causing his motorcycle to fall on the road, where the truck ran over him. He died from severe head injuries.

The truck driver is now under police custody for further investigation.

In Cebu City, two men died when a motorcycle struck a pedestrian during heavy rainfall at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, along M.J. Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Hipodromo.

The fatalities were identified as Meljohn Calinajan, 25, and motorcycle driver Arnold Andraque, 29, a resident of Pulpogan, Consolacion.

Police investigators, citing CCTV footage, said Calinajan was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding motorcycle driven by Andraque. The impact hurled Calinajan several meters away, where he was struck again by a passing truck loaded with dressed chicken.

Both victims died instantly from severe head injuries and multiple fractures. Responding medical personnel said their bodies were beyond recognition, an indication that the motorcycle was traveling at high speed. / AYB, JDG