2 dead in separate shooting incidents in Cebu City

TWO persons died in separate shooting incidents in Cebu City on Monday evening, May 27, 2024.

The first shooting incident happened at 9:48 p.m. in Sitio Continental, Barangay Duljo Fatima, where Rocky Rayco Violando, 38, of Spolarium Street, Duljo Fatima, sustained a gunshot wound on the right side of the body.

Violando was rushed to the Miller Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Mambaling police already have a person of interest in the case.

Another shooting incident occurred later at 11:10 p.m. in Sitio San Pedro, Barangay Tisa.

The victim, an 18-year-old local, was named as Jomar Codilla Martin.

The victim was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center, where attending physician pronounced him dead.

Some witnesses claimed that before the shooting, Martin reportedly asked his neighbors whether they had seen the two persons who were looking for him.

A few minutes later, gunshots were heard and they discovered the man lying with injuries to his right leg and abdomen.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, they are now conducting an investigation to find out the motive of the incident and to identify the perpetrators.

She said they also coordinated with the victims’ families in order to obtain statements that could shed light on the killings. (AYB, TPT)