2 deaths linked to drugs

THE two men whose bodies were found in Talisay City and Cebu City mountain barangays have been identified. Both were reportedly involved in drugs and theft.

The first victim, found in Purok Bamboo, Sitio Campo 5, Barangay Manipis, Talisay City, was identified as Umil Villagonzalo, 31, of Inayawan, Cebu City. Lt. Col. Maila Maramag, Talisay police chief, said his wife and sibling identified him.

His family said an unidentified person picked him up on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, and he never returned. They admitted he used drugs, but police are also probing if he was a dealer. A cardboard sign beside his body read: “Huwag tularan, addict ako” (Don’t emulate, I’m an addict), pointing investigators to drug links.

The second victim, found in Sitio Antuanga, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City, was identified by his mother as Rhemhar Tabura, 19, of Pardo, Cebu City. His grandmother and aunt confirmed his identity through tattoos on his chest and thigh.

Capt. Charisma Gonzales, Cebu City Police Office information officer, said Tabura had been taken into custody by Barangay Pardo tanods on Saturday, Sept. 13, after loitering in Sunrise Village with a toy gun. He was released the next day after his family fetched him. His vaccine card showed he was not a minor.

“Based on information from investigators, he is a known house thief. That’s why the barangay approached him when they saw him loitering. He was even found with a toy gun,” Gonzales said.

The Cebu City police will coordinate with Talisay police to trace who picked up the two victims before their bodies were found. / AYB