2 discogoers nabbed for causing disturbance in Barangay Mabolo

TWO persons were detained at the Mabolo Police Station for causing disturbance at a disco party at the back of APM in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, around 3 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2024.

The accused, Felix Simecas Villegas Jr., 27, a construction worker, and Lear Cose Dabon, 36, a tourist driver, both residents in the area, got into a fistfight and refused to stop, despite numerous attempts to calm them down.

Residents then called the authorities and the two were brought to the police station.

Villegas claimed during police interrogation that Dabon and his father got into a fight out of jealousy.

However, when he and Dabon met at the disco held in celebration of their fiesta, they lost their composure and got into a fistfight after getting drunk.

The two will be facing charges for alarm and scandal. (AYB, TPT)