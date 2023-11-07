2 drivers in viral reckless driving video identified, summoned

THE two drivers who were captured in a viral video engaging in reckless driving on the roads of Mandaue City have been summoned and asked to explain by the land traffic authority.

In a show-cause order issued on Friday, November 3, 2023, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) summoned the two drivers after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video, recorded and posted by a netizen on October 31, showed a private vehicle and a delivery truck engaged in a reckless race on the national highway in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City. The drivers are seen weaving in and out of their designated lanes, causing alarm among other motorists in the area.

Another Facebook user shared the video posted by SunStar Cebu and commented, "Are these two vehicles racing? Oh God, we won't be shocked if these two meet in an accident."

The show-cause order, signed by Aden Belza, acting chief of the agency's operations division, specified that the drivers must justify their actions in writing.

Both drivers involved in the incident have been identified and called upon to appear at the LTO 7 operations division office.

"Under and by virtue of the authority vested by RA (Republic Act) 4136, you and the driver hereby directed to appear before the LTO 7 Operations Division, N. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City on November 8, 2023 (Wednesday) 10 a.m.," read a portion of the order.

They have also been directed to submit a written explanation defending their actions and explaining why they should not face administrative charges or license suspensions.

Belza said failure to respond to the summons and submit an explanation will be considered a waiver of their right to be heard, and the allegations against them will be taken into account.

In another incident shared on social media, a person recounted a distressing experience while riding a modern public utility jeepney (MPUV).

This incident led to her child sustaining a broken bone, and as a result, LTO 7 will be sending a subpoena to the driver.

The incident occurred on October 30 when the MPUV was traversing along the Downtown are to Lahug route at high speed and suddenly braked, causing an accident that resulted in a child sustaining an arm injury. (KJF)