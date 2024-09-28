2 drug suspects nabbed in buy-bust in San Remigio, Cebu

A BUY-BUST operation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of San Remigio Police Station led by station commander Captain Phil Restauro has resulted in the arrest of suspected high-value individual Joseph Pestaño, 45, from Purok Makighiusa, Lambusan, San Remigio, Cebu, and his cohort Vanessa Guevarra, 44, from Purok Rainbow, Barangay Santo Niño, Bogo City, at 3:40 a.m. on September 28, 2024, in Purok Makighiusa.

The police carried out the operation in coordination with Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) after validating that the suspects were involved in the sale of illegal drugs.

Seized from the suspects were two small packs and one medium-sized pack of suspected shabu, weighing 25.15 grams and costing P171,000. (DVG, TPT)