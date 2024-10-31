2 drug suspects nabbed in separate buy-busts in Cebu City

A HIGH-VALUE individual was handcuffed after being caught in a buy-bust carried out by operatives of Labangon Police Station in Sitio La Tresas, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Lobert Hugo alias Obet, 28, of E. Spolarium Street, Barangay Duljo Fatima.

The Labangon police led by station commander Police Major Eraño Regidor seized from the suspect alleged shabu weighing 105 grams and worth P714,000.

According to reports, Hugo was previously imprisoned for a similar offense but was released on probation.

Meanwhile, the Mambaling police arrested a 17-year-old boy who was caught peddling illegal substance in Sitio Puntod, Alaska Barangay Mambaling, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The minor suspect is a resident of the area.

The Mambaling police were conducting foot patrol when they discovered the minor selling illegal substances.

The suspect fled, but the police grabbed his hand.

The two drug suspects will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)