2 drug suspects nabbed in separate buy-busts in Cebu, Negros Oriental

ILLEGAL drugs worth P850,000 were confiscated by the police in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City and Negros Oriental on November 5 and 6, 2024.

The first operation was conducted by the City Intelligence Unit of the Cebu City Police Office at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, in Sitio ISKP, Barangay Sambag 2, which led to the arrest of the suspect, Juan Rivera Baclay, 51, an auto mechanic from Sitio Looc, Barangay Calero, Liloan.

Taken from him were alleged shabu weighing 25 grams, valued at P170,000.

The second operation was carried out by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2024, in Purok 3, Barangay Agan-on, Sibulan town, Negros Oriental, where a certain Toto, 38, of Baragay San Miguel, Bacong, Negros Oriental, was arrested.

Seized from the suspect were alleged shabu weighing 100 grams and costing P680,000.

Both suspects will face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)