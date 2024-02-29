2 drug suspects nabbed, P170,000 shabu seized in Talisay City

TWO suspected drug pushers were arrested in a buy-bust at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, in Purok Madasigon, Barangay Biasong, Talisay City, Cebu.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), which resulted in the arrest of Cristian Rey Morales Gabucan, 36, of Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City and Syreel Basbas Llanos, of Barangay Biasong and the seizure of around 25 grams of suspected shabu amounting to P170,000. (DVG, TPT)