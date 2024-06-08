2 drug suspects yield P1.7 million shabu in Talisay City buy-bust

ILLEGAL substance believed to be shabu weighing 250 grams and valued at P1.7 million were confiscated during a buy-bust in Purok Mangga, Barangay Campo 4, Talisay City, Cebu, at around 9:27 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Police identified the suspects as a certain Eboy, 54, the subject of the operation who hails from V. Rama Avenue, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, and Mo, 39, of Purok Rosas, Barangay Lower Linao, Minglanilla, Cebu.

Eboy yielded seven packs of illegal substance and a .38 revolver with three live rounds, while Mo produced two packs during the anti-illegal drug operation that which was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station under station commander Lieutenant Colonel Epream Paguyod, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7). (DVG, TPT)