2 engineering students cleared after flashing dirty fingers during a selfie

THE two engineering students were acquitted of the unjust vexation charges filed against them by the Waterfront police after they apologized to the authorities.

Mario Allan Gabato, 21, and Philip Kristoffer Cuizon, 21, both taking up engineering courses in separate universities in Cebu City, were arrested by the police for flashing dirty finger signs while taking selfie near the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño last Sunday, January 21, 2024.

In the background were police officers assigned to the basilica to provide security during the Sinulog festival.

Mel Ebo, the lawyer for the two students, said the acquittal of his clients was based on the pardon of the two policemen, who filed a move to drop the case.

Before the arraignment began on Friday morning, January 26, 2024, Judge Anacleto Debalucos asked the two cops whether they were willing to withdraw the case if the two students would apologize to them and they said yes.

Judge Debalucos dismissed the lawsuit when Gabato and Cuizon apologized in front of the court.

The two clarified that they had no intention of disrespecting the two cops and that the foul finger gestures were meant for their classmates instead.

“Akong balikon ang ground tungod number 1 tungod sa mga ground nga among gisang-at sa motion to quash and number 2 tungod pud sa fact nga gipasaylo na sa mga police officers ang mga akusado,” Ebo said.

(I will repeat the grounds, because number 1, the ground that we filed in the motion to quash and number 2 because of the fact that the police officers have pardoned the accused).

The parents of the two students were relieved with the verdict because their schooling would have been impacted if they had been found guilty.

The family expressed gratitude to the two police officers for giving their kids a second chance and forgiving them.

The Cebu City Police Office has not yet given their statement on the issue. (AYB, TPT)