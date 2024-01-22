2 engineering students nabbed for flashing dirty finger signs while taking selfie during Sinulog

THE two engineering students regretted what they did following their arrest for flashing the dirty finger while taking a selfie during the Sinulog festival on Sunday night, January 21, 2024, on Lapu-Lapu Street, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City.

The suspects were identified as Mario Allan Gabato, 21, a third year Computer Engineering student from Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City, and Phillip Kristoffer Cuizon, a mechanical engineering student from Barangay Kamputhaw.

The two kept laughing while taking a selfie with Patrolman Roldan Ragay, 26, from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Sibonga town, southern Cebu, in the backdrop.

After noticing their "foul move," Ragay's fellow police officers apprehended them.

According to Gabato, they were unaware that there were police officers nearby.

Although they apologized to Ragay, the two will be charged with "unjust vexation."

Gabato revealed this is a memorable time in their lives for being imprisoned during Fiesta Señor.

He clarified that they had no intention of making fun of the cops and that the pictures were taken for their group chat while they waited for their friends to arrive.

Though, he acknowledged that they had overreacted.

Police Major Efren Diaz, Jr., the chief of Waterfront Police Station, told SunStar Cebu, that this will serve as a lesson to other people. (With TPT)