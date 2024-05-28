2 ex-convicts nabbed for shabu in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City

TWO ex-convicts were arrested in a buy-bust carried out by the members of the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Cebu City Police Office at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Solon Private Road, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

The suspects were identified as Florante Barellano Flores alias Aldis, 40, of Quijano Compound, Barangay Calamba, and his cohort Ryan Modequillo Bracero alias Ungo, 39, of Plaridel Street, Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City.

Seized from their possessions were suspected shabu weighing 25 grams and costing P170,000.

One of the CIU operatives who requested anonymity revealed that Aldis was arrested in 2018 for illegal drugs and was released on March 2, 2023, while Ungo was detained in 2020 and was freed in December 2022.

Both Aldis and Ungo are said to be drug couriers and custodians of a warehouse that holds illicit substances belonging to a certain Edward, who is currently detained at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Their drug distribution network covers the entire barangay of Calamba and nearby Cebu City barangays.

The authorities carried out the operation following a three-week surveillance period to confirm the suspect's illicit drug activity. (AYB, TPT)