2 ex-NPA rebels surrender in Bohol

TWO former members of the now defunct Front Committee 3 of the Central Visayas Regional Party Committee of the New People’s Army have surrendered to the authorities on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Candijay, Bohol.

The joint operations conducted by the Bohol police headed by Police Lieutenant John Rey Olid, Provincial Mobile Force Company under the supervision of Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, the Regional Intelligence Unit 7, 47th Infantry Battalion, 32nd Military Intelligence Company and 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion of the 31st Division of the Philippine Army arranged for their surrender, which was possible through the national government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP).

To recall, Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado issued Executive Order 27, Series of 2023, to create the Kauban sa Reporma Program (KRP), the local version of ECLIP.

In line with this, the surrenderees will receive financial assistance from the government for their livelihood program as part of their re-integration into the community. (AYB, TPT)