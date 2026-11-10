2 ex-SunStar staff now certified coaches

FORMER SunStar Cebu employee Juvey Veloso has been officially named by the International Coaches Association (ICA) as one of three newly certified tutor/coach educators in the Philippines.

ICA Director of Coach Education Philippe Ghostine Matta announced the appointment recently on the organization’s official social media page.

The ICA is a United Kingdom-based sports education organization that offers professional coaching certifications, training programs and curriculum development for racket and paddle sports, including tennis, padel and pickleball.

Veloso, the only Cebuano among those selected as certified tutor/coach educators by the ICA, specializes in pickleball.

His fellow appointees are John Altiche and Jet Tangalin, both from Luzon.

Veloso, Altiche and Tangalin are authorized by the ICA to train, assess and certify pickleball coaches in the Philippines.

Previously, Cebuano pickleball players who wanted to become internationally certified coaches had to travel to Manila or abroad to pursue their goal.

Now, they can obtain certification in Cebu through Veloso, who has already certified several new pickleball coaches. Among them is his former SunStar Cebu colleague, Jojo Abcede, who also serves as barangay captain of San Antonio, Cebu City.

Others certified by Veloso include Arnold Pastrano, Ryan Dondoyano and Gerard Bergavera of the ICA Bacolod chapter.

Meanwhile, Veloso announced that they will hold a certification course on Nov. 28, 2026, in Cebu City, although the venue has yet to be determined. / ESL