2 female siblings who disappeared found living with boyfriends

TWO female siblings who are both minors were rescued from the hand of their alleged boyfriends on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, in Oceanside, Barangay South Poblacion, City of Naga, southern Cebu.

Carmie, a 14-year-old Grade 8 student, and her younger sister April, an 11-year-old student in Grade 5, went missing at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 21.

Their real identities are withheld due to their minor status.

Their father, Sydney (real name withheld), stated that he began searching for his daughters after they vanished on Sunday and discovered them at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday in a hut along the Oceanside’s shoreline, together with Myco Garbo, 19, and Kiro Labandero Alferez, 18, both woodcraft workers from Legacy Purok Happy Valley, Barangay West Poblacion.

The girls admitted that they were in a relationship with Garbo and Alferez and that “something had happened to them.”

The siblings were handed over to the City of Naga Police Station's Women and Children's Protection Desk and the city's social welfare department, while their alleged lovers were placed in police custody. (With TPT)