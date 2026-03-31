2 Filipino ultrarunners shine in Italy

CINISELLO BALSAMO, Italy – Filipino endurance athletes once again proved their strength on the global stage, delivering remarkable performances at the prestigious GOMU World Championships held during the Cinisello Balsamo Running Festival from March 28 to 30, 2026.

From its previous edition in Poland, the world championships found a new home in Italy this year, drawing about 40 Filipino ultrarunners based in Europe.

Leading the Filipino charge was Paris-based ultrarunner Luisa Nuñez, who clinched the gold medal in the women’s 24-hour category.

Nuñez completed an impressive 161.1 km across 115 loops, showcasing not only her physical strength but also the mental resilience she gained during her preparation for the event.

“To the Pinoy runners group based in Milan, Italy, who always think positively to achieve the goal. A great example of leadership when it comes to running enthusiasm. I am grateful to be part of your team,” Nuñez said in a social media post.

Milan-based Rachelle Cabasa also made her mark, securing third place in the same category with 125.595 km (89 loops). Anna Rybitw of Poland took the second spot with 141 km (101 loops).

Cabasa said she is happy to get a medal after an exhausting run.

“We’re happy. Dami nakakuha ng medals (Many won medals), but for now gusto ko matulog (I want to sleep),” she said.

In the men’s 24-hour division, Poland’s Rafal Wos and Wojciech Sip finished first and second with 145 loops (203.9 km) and 141 loops (197.6 km), respectively. Giorgio Basso of Italy took the third spot with 139 loops (194.3 km).

Poland’s Bartosz Fudali topped the men’s 48-hour main event with an outstanding 446.6 km, followed by Nemes Laszlo (427 km) and Delas Heras Monforte (407.4 km).

Polish runners also dominated the women’s 48-hour category, completing a 1-2-3 finish. Patrycja Bereznowska won the event with 295 loops (413 km), followed by Edyta Lewandowska (279 loops/390 km) and Magdalena Superson (265loops/371 km). / PNA