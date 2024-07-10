2 fires break out amid downpour in Minglanilla, Cebu

AMID the downpour, two separate fires broke out in Minglanilla, Cebu on Tuesday evening, July 9, 2024.

The first fire razed eight stalls in the meat section of the municipality’s new public market in Barangay Poblacion Ward 1.

The fire started at 8:42 p.m. and was totally extinguished at 9:31 p.m.

Firemen estimated the damage at P66,000.

The second fire incident took place around 8:40 p.m. in Barangay Tunghaan, hitting a mercantile store reportedly owned by Ciara Aludon.

The fire was contained after 11 minutes.

It destroyed P48,000 worth of properties. (DVG, TPT)