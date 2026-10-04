2 fires in Cebu cause P3.6M damage

TWO separate fires in the cities of Talisay and Cebu over two days left more than P3.6 million in estimated damage.

In Talisay City, the fire broke out at the Aznar Compound in Barangay Lawaan 3 on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 1, 2026.

At 3:41 p.m., the alarm was received, and firefighters from the Talisay City Fire Station immediately responded under the leadership of SFO3 Roberto Nahine, who declared a first alarm.

Flames quickly engulfed a large house owned by Leonilla Aznar.

Firefighters placed the fire under control at 3:51 p.m. and declared it out at 3:56 p.m. The Bureau of Fire Protection estimated the damage at P3.456 million.

On Friday morning, Oct. 2, another fire broke out along Cabreros St. in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Residents said they heard an explosion at 11:09 a.m. from one of the rooms rented out by a man known only as Bulantoy, shortly before the fire grew.

SFO3 Wendell Villanueva, spokesman for the Cebu City Fire Office, said the fire started at the house of Glenn Villaruel.

Firefighters battled the blaze for more than an hour before it was declared out at 12:23 p.m.

Damage from the fire in Basak San Nicolas was estimated at P150,000. / PRL