2 firms partner for waste management

PROPERTY giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) and its real estate investment trust AREIT Inc. (AREIT) have partnered with Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) to have their waste processed at an advanced resource recovery facility in Cebu.

The partnership was inked on Wednesday, June 26, led by Prime Infra president and chief executive officer Guillaume Lucci and ALI head of Leasing and Hospitality Mariana Zobel de Ayala.

In a statement sent, waste generated by eight office buildings owned by AREIT was brought to PWS Cebu’s facility in Brgy. Binaliw, Cebu City for processing since last month. Using state-of-the-art equipment, PWS implements a sustainable waste management process focused on resource recovery.

“The municipal solid waste and industrial waste is really a crisis in the country—a very significant crisis, social and environmental, among others. The release of methane has had a tremendous impact on climate and thus, Prime Waste Solutions and Prime Infra are making efforts to industrialize waste management at the national level,” Lucci said in a statement.

He added that these initiatives are aligned with the government’s efforts to fight climate and prepare the country for the challenges of climate adaptability.

PWS, a subsidiary of Razon-led Prime Infra, uses state-of-the-art equipment in its Materials Recovery Facilities (MRF) to maximize resource recovery thus minimizing landfill use. This strategy ensures that about 80 to 90 percent of every ton of waste received will be reused for waste value creation activities, including the production of refuse-derived fuel and resale.

“We’re very grateful for the help of Prime Integrated Waste Solutions’ state-of-the-art facility in Cebu,” said Zobel de Ayala. “We are especially proud to note that this [partnership] will secure Ayala Land’s position as the largest office portfolio to commit to a circular economy approach.”

Ayala Land and AREIT said they are poised to expand their partnership with Prime Infra and PWS to its other commercial properties.

Other than Cebu, PWS operates another MRF in Porac, Pampanga, with a capacity to handle up to 5,000 tons of waste per day. / KOC