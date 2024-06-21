2 firms warned for easement violation

TWO establishments may start demolishing parts of their structures that encroach on the three-meter easement zone at the Mahiga River, or the Cebu City Government will do the demolition.

Charles Villagonzalo, head of operations of Cebu City’s Task Force Gubat sa Baha, said notices were sent to Lite Shipping Company and Queensland Motel.

Villagonzalo, in an interview on Friday, June 21, 2024, said the fence of the storage facility of Lite Shipping and a portion of its road have encroached on the three-meter easement zone.

Queensland Motel, on the other hand, has about five rooms sitting on the easement zone.

Villagonzalo said he visited Lite Shipping on Tuesday, June 18, and discussed the violations with the officer-incharge.

“I advised them to visit me, magdala sila sa ilang lot plan, building plan and everything kay para we can meet halfway kung unsay angay among buhaton,” Villagonzalo said.

(“I advised them to visit me and bring their lot plan, building plan and everything else so we can meet halfway and do what can be done.”)

“The point is that we have to make them feel that we are there; the City is serious about this project,” he added.

However, he said he was not able to visit Queensland, but the troopers of Gubat sa Baha were able to send the notice.

The two establishments were identified during an inspection by the Mahiga River Troopers led by deputy river commander Susan Araneta on Tuesday and were informed by the team about their violation of the easement.

Warning

“Notice pa, mu-move napud ta sunod sa 72-hour deadline reminder. Sa pagkakarun notice pa ta,” said Villagonzalo.

He also noted that once these establishments are unresponsive, they will pursue the 72-hour deadline reminder next week.

The 72-hour deadline will indicate the final notices sent to the violators.

However, Villagonzalo also gave the establishments options to comply with the notices before any actual demolition.

One option is for the establishment to carry out the demolition since Cebu City’s team members are not carpenters but members of the clearing team.

Second, if they have a perimeter fence that will be torn down, he suggested putting a new perimeter fence before the old fence is removed, noting that this is for their own safety and security.

Third, the City will assist if they need help in the demolition or clearing of the fence. “Bali dili ko mu-recommend nga (I will not recommend that) you remove without ensuring your own safety,” Villagonzalo added.

Villagonzalo said that around 10 establishments have already complied with the notices out of the 29 listed violators along Mahiga River.

In a previous interview with SunStar Cebu, retired general Melquiades Feliciano, chief implementor of Task Force Gubat sa Baha, said the task force’s river troopers had followed up with the owners and managers of 33 business establishments listed for violating the three-meter easement along the Estero de Parian.

Villagonzalo said these notices and clearing operations are ongoing efforts by the City Government to recover the three-meter easement.

“That is a good boost to the team nga naay establishments nga ni-comply,” Villagonzalo added. / CDF