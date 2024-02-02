2 former drug convicts arrested anew in Barangay Duljo Fatima

TWO former drug offenders were again arrested after they were found in possession of illegal substances worth over P2 million during a buy-bust at around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2024, in Sitio Black Cats, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (RPDEU 7), which led to the arrest of Rimark Espinosa Canoy, 31, an e-bike driver and Oscar Togino Abanes, 22, a delivery app rider, both from Sitio Mansanitas in the said barangay.

Seized from them were 400 grams of suspected shabu weighing 400 grams and worth around P2,720,000.

Police found out during their investigation that the suspects’ alleged drug contact is a Cebu City Jail detainee.

The police also discovered that the suspects can get rid of one kilogram of shabu each week.

Delivery app rider Abanes reportedly served as Canoy’s delivery man.

After receiving information about their illegal drug activity, the police kept a close eye on the suspects' whereabouts for about a month before the anti-illegal drug operation.

Abanes was arrested in April 2021 and freed in June of the same year, while Canoy was arrested in March 2021 and released in July 2022.

But after their release, they went back to their illicit activity. (With TPT)