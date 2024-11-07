2 funeral home workers nabbed for stealing cable wires in Barangay Mambaling

TWO funeral home employees were arrested after being caught stealing cable wires owned by the Pilipinas Water Resources Inc. (PWRI) in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The suspects, identified as Jonathan Jade Muñoz Cabreros, 30, of Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, and his 16-year-old companion, were apprehended by PWRI security guards while attempting to load two Royal Cord cables — one measuring 38 meters in length, valued at P159,600, and another 22 meters in length, valued at P252,000 — into the Mitsubishi L300 van (GEM 643) owned by St. Bernard Funeral Homes.

Allan Arthur Ortiz Miguela, PWRI’s Security and Logistics Coordinator, filed a complaint against the offenders at the Mambaling Police Station. (AYB)