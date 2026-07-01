2 ‘gang members’ nabbed in Cebu City buy-bust

TWO alleged members of a gang believed to be involved in marijuana distribution were arrested in a buy-bust conducted by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit-Central Visayas (RPDEU 7) around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, along G. Gaisano Street in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

Arrested were Peter Paul Casas, 28, a resident of Gorordo Avenue, Barangay Kamputhaw, and Francis Paul Agunod, 28, a resident of Sitio Kaduloy, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

Authorities seized around 20 grams of dried marijuana leaves with an estimated standard drug price of P20,000, as well as a .38-caliber revolver loaded with two rounds of ammunition.

An RPDEU 7 operative said the suspects had been under intelligence monitoring for about a week after authorities received information identifying them as sources of marijuana in the area.

Based on the gathered intelligence, RPDEU 7, together with personnel from the Mabolo Police Station (Police Station 4), carried out the operation.

Police said the suspects allegedly sold 10 to 20 grams of marijuana each week, primarily to fellow members of the Crips gang.

The two suspects are now under the custody of Mabolo Police Station.

They are set to face charges for violating Sections 5 (Sale of Illegal Drugs) and 11 (Possession of Illegal Drugs) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Casas will also face a separate charge for illegal possession of a firearm after authorities recovered the revolver from him. (AYB)